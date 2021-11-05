Police Blotter: Two men arrested for suspicion of child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Raymond Anderson, 33, of Lacey, Washington, on suspicion of two felony drug charges and the misdemeanor of drug paraphernalia use or delivery.

Child rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday arrested a Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

