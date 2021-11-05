 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Two men arrested for suspicion of child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Raymond Anderson, 33, of Lacey, Washington, on suspicion of two felony drug charges and the misdemeanor of drug paraphernalia use or delivery. 

Child rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday arrested a Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Child rape, incest — A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child, first-degree incest and first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Rodney Milliman, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances and third-degree theft.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Thursday. Black SIG Sauer P240 pistol.
  • 100 block of Green Acres Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Package. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Morrow Road, Kalama. Thursday. Door of city water plant tagged. 

 

