Police Blotter: Two Longview men arrested for alleged catalytic converter theft Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Ramiro Nava Quintana, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and driving without a license. Officers also arrested Austin Shadday, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft. Shadday and Quintana were arrested in the same incident after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a car along Ocean Beach Highway.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Robert Hyatt III, 23, of Winlock, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested John Geering, 58, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Drug possession — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Quinn Lovingfoss, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.

Harassment — Longview police officers Wednesday arrested Alicia Minor, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Dakota Yaple, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault and malicious mischief.

Assault

300 block of Imboden Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday.

Burglaries

4600 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday. Door unlocked and fireplace in use at home that was supposed to be empty.

200 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Possible residential burglary.

1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Tools stolen from garage.

300 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

Stolen vehicle

200 block of Shear Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Black 1993 Honda Civic. WA BDD9349.

Thefts

100 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Printer stolen from vendor's truck.

3900 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Tuesday. Front license plate stolen.

1000 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. License plate stolen and replaced with a different plate.

1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Tuesday.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Rock thrown through window, possibly by a juvenile.

800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Two men confronted caller in car wash and broke their car window.

2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Car exhaust and phone found lying on the ground.

Vehicle prowl

3300 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday.

