Police Blotter: Two Longview men arrested for alleged catalytic converter theft Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Ramiro Nava Quintana, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and driving without a license. Officers also arrested Austin Shadday, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft. Shadday and Quintana were arrested in the same incident after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a car along Ocean Beach Highway.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Robert Hyatt III, 23, of Winlock, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested John Geering, 58, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Drug possession — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Quinn Lovingfoss, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.
People are also reading…
Harassment — Longview police officers Wednesday arrested Alicia Minor, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Dakota Yaple, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault and malicious mischief.
Assault
- 300 block of Imboden Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday.
Burglaries
- 4600 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday. Door unlocked and fireplace in use at home that was supposed to be empty.
- 200 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Possible residential burglary.
- 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Tools stolen from garage.
- 300 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
Stolen vehicle
- 200 block of Shear Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Black 1993 Honda Civic. WA BDD9349.
Thefts
- 100 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Printer stolen from vendor's truck.
- 3900 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Tuesday. Front license plate stolen.
- 1000 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. License plate stolen and replaced with a different plate.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Tuesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Rock thrown through window, possibly by a juvenile.
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Two men confronted caller in car wash and broke their car window.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Car exhaust and phone found lying on the ground.
Vehicle prowl
- 3300 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday.