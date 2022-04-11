Police Blotter: Two Kelso residents report holes drilled into vehicle gas tanks

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment, assault — Kalama police Saturday arrested Bradley Clayborne Hoggatt Sr., 67, of Kalama, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Matson Allen Jones, 41, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment and making a false statement.

Theft of a motor vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Robin Jonah Schroth, 24, of unknown residence, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, and hit and run.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Donavan Lee Burgess, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking stolen property.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested Shane William Rauch, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Lonney Alan Roller, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

Rape, assault — Longview police Sunday arrested a 21-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Burglaries

1200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Back door kicked in sometime overnight, nothing missing.

2400 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Shed broken into and a lot of items were taken.

Stolen vehicles

3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Red 2014 F150 crew cab. Washington C30795U. Passenger side front hub cap missing, front grill is blacked out. Company has footage of the theft.

Thefts

100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone broke into the coin box in the laundry room.

800 block of Elizabeth Street, Kelso. Saturday. Resident found his vehicle's gas tank drilled into and a kitty litter pan under the vehicle with gas in it.

South Pacific Avenue and Willow Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man taking poles that hold the railroad ties.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Hole drilled into the gas tank.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Man ran an electric wheelchair into a vehicle, may have broken a cigarette case in the store.

700 block of Park Street, Woodland. Saturday. Stadium door broken open.

3000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. Sunday. Vehicle window broken out.

3000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. Sunday. Vehicle windows broken, nothing taken.

200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Known suspect broke vehicle windshield.

Vehicle prowls

500 block of Washington Street, Longview. Saturday. Passenger front window broken and purse taken.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Man tried to break into cars and open doors.

1000 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Woman broke into the vehicle, possibly through the sunroof, and took ramen noodles from the back seat.

