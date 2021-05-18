Police Blotter: Two Kawasaki motorcycles reported stolen Monday in Kelso and Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Defrauding innkeeper — Longview officers Monday arrested Edward Shrull, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, making a false statement and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

Assault — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested Lindsey Sorensen, 35, of Vancouver, on suspicion of third-degree assault and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Fraud — Kalama officers received a report Monday that two adult children might be financially exploiting an 80-year-old with possible dementia.

Fraud — A Longview man found $1,200 of unknown charges on his JC Penney credit card.

Assault

• 5000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Monday. Woman allegedly broke neighbor's finger.

Stolen vehicle