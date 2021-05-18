Police Blotter: Two Kawasaki motorcycles reported stolen Monday in Kelso and Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Defrauding innkeeper — Longview officers Monday arrested Edward Shrull, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, making a false statement and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.
Assault — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested Lindsey Sorensen, 35, of Vancouver, on suspicion of third-degree assault and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Fraud — Kalama officers received a report Monday that two adult children might be financially exploiting an 80-year-old with possible dementia.
Fraud — A Longview man found $1,200 of unknown charges on his JC Penney credit card.
Assault
• 5000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Monday. Woman allegedly broke neighbor's finger.
Stolen vehicle
• Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Monday. 2016 black and green Kawasaki Ninja 650.
• 3400 block of Jimmer Place, Longview. Monday. 2001 dark blue Ford F-250, Washington B55395D, with silver stripe on bottom.
• 3500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. 2008 red and black Kawasaki Ninja 650, serial JKAEXEA168A042436.
• 2000 block of Rhododendron Drive, Woodland. Monday. 1999 white Ford F-350 recovered.
Theft
• 1300 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Stihl MS 461 and MS 391 chainsaws and Milwaukee M18 plumbing tool, estimated value $6,154.
• 600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Glock 19 firearm with gray camo slide.
• 1300 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Monday. Rear license plate off red Dodge Durango.
• 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Temporary Idaho plates CD75245.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 100 block of McGuire Place, Longview. Monday. Truck hit several mailboxes.
Vehicle prowls
• 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday.
• 500 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. DVDs taken.
• 400 block of Brierwood Court, Castle Rock. Monday.
• 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Woman sleeping in owner's truck.