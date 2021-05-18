 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Two Kawasaki motorcycles reported stolen Monday in Kelso and Longview
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two Kawasaki motorcycles reported stolen Monday in Kelso and Longview

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Defrauding innkeeper — Longview officers Monday arrested Edward Shrull, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, making a false statement and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

Assault — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested Lindsey Sorensen, 35, of Vancouver, on suspicion of third-degree assault and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Fraud — Kalama officers received a report Monday that two adult children might be financially exploiting an 80-year-old with possible dementia. 

Fraud — A Longview man found $1,200 of unknown charges on his JC Penney credit card. 

Assault

• 5000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Monday. Woman allegedly broke neighbor's finger. 

Stolen vehicle

• Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Monday. 2016 black and green Kawasaki Ninja 650. 

• 3400 block of Jimmer Place, Longview. Monday. 2001 dark blue Ford F-250, Washington B55395D, with silver stripe on bottom. 

• 3500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. 2008 red and black Kawasaki Ninja 650, serial JKAEXEA168A042436.

• 2000 block of Rhododendron Drive, Woodland. Monday. 1999 white Ford F-350 recovered.

Theft

• 1300 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Stihl MS 461 and MS 391 chainsaws and Milwaukee M18 plumbing tool, estimated value $6,154. 

• 600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Glock 19 firearm with gray camo slide.

• 1300 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Monday. Rear license plate off red Dodge Durango.

• 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Temporary Idaho plates CD75245.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

• 100 block of McGuire Place, Longview. Monday. Truck hit several mailboxes.

Vehicle prowls

• 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday.

• 500 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. DVDs taken. 

• 400 block of Brierwood Court, Castle Rock. Monday.

• 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Woman sleeping in owner's truck. 

