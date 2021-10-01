Police Blotter: Two heat pumps, catalytic converter stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Thursday arrested Gerald Kenton Brooks, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremy Ray Chinn, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Burglary, theft, conspiracy — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Timothy James Nielson, 38, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and second-degree malicious mischief.
Thefts
- 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two heat pumps.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.
- 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. License plate.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Four bottles of medication.
- 1100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Social Security information.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Phone.