Police Blotter: Two heat pumps, catalytic converter stolen Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two heat pumps, catalytic converter stolen Wednesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, harassment — Longview police Thursday arrested Gerald Kenton Brooks, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault. 

Malicious mischief — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeremy Ray Chinn, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief. 

Burglary, theft, conspiracy — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Timothy James Nielson, 38, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and second-degree malicious mischief. 

Thefts

  • 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two heat pumps. 
  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. License plate. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 300 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Four bottles of medication. 
  • 1100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Social Security information. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Phone. 

