Police Blotter: Two Federal Way residents arrested by Longview police with stolen property Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Criminal impersonation — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Mae Cooper, 37, of Federal Way, on suspicion of criminal impersonation, possession of stolen property and using a fictitious ID.
Burglary — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Jessie Jenkins, 40, of Federal Way, on suspicion of two counts of burglary, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Assaulting an officer — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Bethany Jacobs, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.
Arson
- 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Thursday. Burn marks around back door and siding of house.
Assaults
- 500 block of Lincoln Street, Kelso. Thursday. Caller reportedly hit and was accused of theft by suspect.
- 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 11th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Thursday. Road rage incident.
Burglaries
- 1600 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Residential burglary.
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Office broken into.
- 500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Break-in at home under construction.
- 2400 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Residential burglary.
- 500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Commercial burglary.
Thefts
- 1500 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Thursday. House payment taken from drop box.
- 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Possible catalytic converter theft.
- 300 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Thursday. Chainsaw and chop saw taken.
Fraud
- 3800 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Thursday. Fraudulent debit card use.
- 300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Bags of items left on caller's property.
- 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Woman allegedly tried to pay with counterfeit $100 bill.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Marine Drive, Kalama. Thursday.
- 500 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Thursday. Prowl and theft.
- 800 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Thursday.