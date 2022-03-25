Police Blotter: Two Federal Way residents arrested by Longview police with stolen property Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Mae Cooper, 37, of Federal Way, on suspicion of criminal impersonation, possession of stolen property and using a fictitious ID.

Burglary — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Jessie Jenkins, 40, of Federal Way, on suspicion of two counts of burglary, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Assaulting an officer — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Bethany Jacobs, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.

Arson

500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Thursday. Burn marks around back door and siding of house.

Assaults

500 block of Lincoln Street, Kelso. Thursday. Caller reportedly hit and was accused of theft by suspect.

1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

11th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Thursday. Road rage incident.

Burglaries

1600 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Residential burglary.

1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Office broken into.

500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Break-in at home under construction.

2400 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Residential burglary.

500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Commercial burglary.

Thefts

1500 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Thursday. House payment taken from drop box.

200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Possible catalytic converter theft.

300 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Thursday. Chainsaw and chop saw taken.

Fraud

3800 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Thursday. Fraudulent debit card use.

300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Bags of items left on caller's property.

1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Woman allegedly tried to pay with counterfeit $100 bill.

Vehicle prowls

300 block of Marine Drive, Kalama. Thursday.

500 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Thursday. Prowl and theft.

800 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.