Police Blotter: Two arrests for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles made Thursday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Longview deputies Thursday arrested Emily Covington, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

Unlawful firearm, drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Edmond Schunke, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of an unlawful firearm in the first degree, possession of methamphetamines with the intent to deliver and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Stolen vehicles, ID theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Hesikiah Smith, 19, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, first-degree identity theft, possessing stolen property, third-degree theft and hit and run unattended.

Assault

1400 Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

Thefts