Police Blotter: Two arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault, witness tampering — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Steven Justin Hedrick, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, witness tampering, malicious harassment and resisting arrest.
Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Timothy Allan Russell, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Vehicle prowl
1400 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.