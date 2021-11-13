 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Two arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, witness tampering — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Steven Justin Hedrick, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, witness tampering, malicious harassment and resisting arrest.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Timothy Allan Russell, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Vehicle prowl

1400 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.

