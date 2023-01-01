Police Blotter: Two arrested near Kelso on Tuesday with alleged stolen vehicle, fake IDs

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s officers Tuesday arrested Steven Carson, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Stolen vehicle, identity theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s officers Tuesday arrested Eric Surgent, 43, of Norland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery and identity theft; and the sheriff’s officers arrested Andrea Moore, 40, of Tacoma, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of identity theft and criminal impersonation. Surgent and Moore were arrested in the same case after police received a report of a Chevy truck stolen from Milwaukie, Oregon, being tracked to the area.

Forgery — Longview police Tuesday arrested Stephen Hogan Barrera, 34, of Portland, on suspicion of forgery and attempted theft.

Hit and run — Longview police Tuesday arrested Destiny Lovejoy, 36, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

Fraud

1100 block of 18th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

Burglary

11100 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Tuesday. Home and garage burglary, suspect identified.

Stolen vehicles

1100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Green 2000 Toyota Corolla. OR 277LPJ.

1000 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Blue 2004 Chevy Cavalier. WA AGN8854.

1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. White 1998 Honda Civic. WA BKK2860. No muffler, Confederate flag sticker on back window.

Thefts

100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.

1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Bag of items stolen from porch.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Fence cut.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Tables vandalized.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday. Damage to gas line near building’s meter.

1600 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect seen drawing on crosswalk pole.

Vehicle prowls

300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.