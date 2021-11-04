Police Blotter: Two arrested in Longview Wednesday for meth possession

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Meth possession — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Rachel Chance, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Meth possession — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Aaron Wolf, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Forgery — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Justin Hamm, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery.
Fraud — A Woodland resident alerted the Woodland Police Department after her Facebook and email accounts were hacked.
Assaults
- 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Woman allegedly assaulted other resident in their trailer. County sheriff's officers responded.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Thefts
- 3100 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Wednesday. Copper wiring stolen from air conditioner.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Rear license plate stolen.
- 2200 block of 34th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. License plate stolen from utility trailer.
- 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Debit card stolen and fraudulent checks cashed.
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Customers left auto shop without paying for service, may also have stolen transmission fluid.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Tow dolly stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Television broken and cable line ripped out.
Vehicle prowl
- 26th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Two men seen using coat hanger to open car door.