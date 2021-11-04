Police Blotter: Two arrested in Longview Wednesday for meth possession

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Meth possession — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Rachel Chance, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Meth possession — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Aaron Wolf, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Forgery — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Justin Hamm, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery.

Fraud — A Woodland resident alerted the Woodland Police Department after her Facebook and email accounts were hacked.

Assaults

4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Woman allegedly assaulted other resident in their trailer. County sheriff's officers responded.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

Thefts