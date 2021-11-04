 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Two arrested in Longview Wednesday for meth possession
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two arrested in Longview Wednesday for meth possession

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Meth possession — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Rachel Chance, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Meth possession  Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Aaron Wolf, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Forgery — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Justin Hamm, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery.

Fraud — A Woodland resident alerted the Woodland Police Department after her Facebook and email accounts were hacked.

Assaults

  • 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Woman allegedly assaulted other resident in their trailer. County sheriff's officers responded.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

Thefts

  • 3100 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Wednesday. Copper wiring stolen from air conditioner.
  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Rear license plate stolen.
  • 2200 block of 34th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. License plate stolen from utility trailer.
  • 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Debit card stolen and fraudulent checks cashed.
  • 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Customers left auto shop without paying for service, may also have stolen transmission fluid.
  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Tow dolly stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Television broken and cable line ripped out.

Vehicle prowl

  • 26th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Two men seen using coat hanger to open car door.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaky SpaceX toilet forces astronauts to use undergarments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News