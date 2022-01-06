 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Truck stolen from Kelso home Wednesday, found crashed nearby

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Wednesday arrested Hunter Woodley, 22, of Ariel, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and making a false statement to the police.

Fraud — A Longview woman reported Wednesday she received a call about people opening credit cards in her name.

Burglaries

  • 100 block of South Street, Longview. Wednesday. Man seen acting suspicious outside home while owner is away, possible voices heard inside the home.
  • 100 block of Valley View Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Residential burglary, truck stolen and found crashed on Grade Street.
  • 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Wednesday. Multiple storage units broken into.
  • 300 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Home burglary.
  • 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Commercial burglary.
  • 800 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Commercial burglary.

Thefts

  • 400 block of Moilanen Road, Longview. Wednesday. Mail theft.
  • 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Mail theft.
  • 200 block of Virginia Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tools stolen from vehicle.
  • 100 block of Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Jewelry missing, suspect allegedly threatened to kill victim.
  • 2600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Purse stolen from car, credit cards used soon after.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Back window of vehicle smashed in.
  • 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Vehicle windows broken.

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Car windows broken, possible bullet holes seen.

