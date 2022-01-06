Police Blotter: Truck stolen from Kelso home Wednesday, found crashed nearby

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Wednesday arrested Hunter Woodley, 22, of Ariel, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and making a false statement to the police.
Fraud — A Longview woman reported Wednesday she received a call about people opening credit cards in her name.
Burglaries
- 100 block of South Street, Longview. Wednesday. Man seen acting suspicious outside home while owner is away, possible voices heard inside the home.
- 100 block of Valley View Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Residential burglary, truck stolen and found crashed on Grade Street.
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Wednesday. Multiple storage units broken into.
- 300 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Home burglary.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Commercial burglary.
- 800 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Commercial burglary.
Thefts
- 400 block of Moilanen Road, Longview. Wednesday. Mail theft.
- 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Mail theft.
- 200 block of Virginia Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tools stolen from vehicle.
- 100 block of Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Jewelry missing, suspect allegedly threatened to kill victim.
- 2600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Purse stolen from car, credit cards used soon after.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Back window of vehicle smashed in.
- 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Vehicle windows broken.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Car windows broken, possible bullet holes seen.