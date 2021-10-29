Police Blotter: Truck reported stolen in Longview, then found crashed into tree Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Protection order violation — Woodland officers Thursday arrested Andrew Morris, 41, of Woodland, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Fraud — A Kelso resident reported a Vancouver contractor didn't complete work after paying $12,000 for service.
Assaults
- 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.
Burglaries
- 2400 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Hole reported in a commercial business's fence with suspected batteries taken.
- 2400 block of Hazel Dell Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Report of forced entry into a resident's garage and pistol and jewelry taken.
- 2900 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Report of unknown man seen leaving residence, but nothing reported missing.
- 200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of a known suspect seen leaving a residence and tools, a firearm and four guitars missing afterward.
- 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Report of front window smashed and two safes missing.
Stolen vehicle
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. White Nissan pick-up truck with black cab. Taken when getting gas with keys inside, and later found crashed into a tree without the driver.
Thefts
- 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Catalytic converter from business.
- 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Electrical spider box, copper wire and extension cords reported taken from construction site.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of walking cane taken from gas station.
- 400 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Thursday. Gray and red Takeuchi TB235 excavator taken Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and later found for sale on Craigslist in Idaho. Owner arranged to purchase the stolen equipment in a different city.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Thursday. Report of wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of man trying vehicle door handles.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Report of catalytic converter taken from customer's vehicle, and employee followed the alleged suspect to a nearby gas station.
- 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. Report of vehicle broken into and items stolen.