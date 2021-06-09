Police Blotter: Truck put on blocks Tuesday in Woodland, wheels and tires taken

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Amanda Ford, 42, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday arrested Steven Palmer, 34, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Intimidating a public servant — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Joshua Gross, 30, of an unknown location, on suspicion of intimidating a public servant, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.
Assault
100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Man allegedly tried to assault woman in business restroom.
Stolen vehicle
400 block of Waters Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. White 2005 Honda Pilot. Washington BLJ3903.
800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 2003 Mercedes Benz C23 Kompressor. Washington BQJ9962.
270 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White 1999 Toyota Solara. Washington BTF7800. Wallet in vehicle.
1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 2007 Dodge Caliber. Washington BWL4881. Blue cat sticker on back window.
Thefts
500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter off delivery truck.
800 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter.
1000 block of Gordon Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Truck put on blocks and wheels and tires taken, $2,500 estimated value.
Vehicle prowls
500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Two people tried to open owner’s vehicle door.
2900 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Man tried to open vehicle doors in back of gym.