Police Blotter: Truck put on blocks Tuesday in Woodland, wheels and tires taken

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Amanda Ford, 42, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday arrested Steven Palmer, 34, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Intimidating a public servant — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Joshua Gross, 30, of an unknown location, on suspicion of intimidating a public servant, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

Assault

100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Man allegedly tried to assault woman in business restroom.

Stolen vehicle

400 block of Waters Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. White 2005 Honda Pilot. Washington BLJ3903.