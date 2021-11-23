 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Truck, dozer and utility trailer reported stolen on Tennant Way in Longview Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Violating protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Sergio Hernandez, 43, of Vancouver, on suspicion of violating a protection order. 

Stolen vehicle — Kalama officers Monday arrested Ramona Washington, 26, of Portland, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct. 

Burglary

  • 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Monday. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 80 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Three vehicles reported stolen: a white dump truck with "BPC" and "Brothers Pipeline Corp" on the doors with Washington license 85431RP; a utility trailer with Washington license 01807AA; and a John Deere crawler dozer. 
  • 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Monday. Silver 2000 Lexus ES with a missing right door. 
  • 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gray 1997 Toyota Camry. Washington BXL8907. 
  • 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1998 Chevrolet pick up. Washington C65427P.
  • 900 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. Silver 1997 Honda CR-V. Washington BYV2256.

Thefts

  • 1800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of women stealing cigarettes from behind store counter. 
  • 1100 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of man going through trash with a flashlight. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of property damage by known suspect. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 1300 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Handgun reported taken from vehicle. 

