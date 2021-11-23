Police Blotter: Truck, dozer and utility trailer reported stolen on Tennant Way in Longview Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Violating protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Sergio Hernandez, 43, of Vancouver, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Stolen vehicle — Kalama officers Monday arrested Ramona Washington, 26, of Portland, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.
Burglary
- 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Monday.
Stolen vehicles
- 80 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Three vehicles reported stolen: a white dump truck with "BPC" and "Brothers Pipeline Corp" on the doors with Washington license 85431RP; a utility trailer with Washington license 01807AA; and a John Deere crawler dozer.
- 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Monday. Silver 2000 Lexus ES with a missing right door.
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gray 1997 Toyota Camry. Washington BXL8907.
- 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1998 Chevrolet pick up. Washington C65427P.
- 900 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. Silver 1997 Honda CR-V. Washington BYV2256.
Thefts
- 1800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of women stealing cigarettes from behind store counter.
- 1100 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of man going through trash with a flashlight.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of property damage by known suspect.
Vehicle prowl
- 1300 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Handgun reported taken from vehicle.