Police Blotter: Truck allegedly spins out, denting a vehicle and breaking two windows in Woodland Thursday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Motor vehicle theft — Longview deputies Thursday arrested Johnathan Goulding Booth, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, second-degree vehicle prowling attempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

 Burglary

  • 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Thursday. Shattered front door of business. 
  • 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Broken glass of front door of business. 

Theft

  • 300 Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Thursday. Vape.
  • 2400 Talley Way, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 3100 Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. White Ford truck allegedly spun tires, kicking up rocks and denting a women's vehicle and breaking two windows.
  •  900 California Way, Longview. Thursday. Hole cut in fence and possible theft of catalytic converter. 
  •  4700 Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Six juveniles in gray Nissan Rogue allegedly broke windows on shack. 

