Police Blotter: Truck allegedly spins out, denting a vehicle and breaking two windows in Woodland Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Motor vehicle theft — Longview deputies Thursday arrested Johnathan Goulding Booth, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, second-degree vehicle prowling attempt and second-degree criminal trespass.
Burglary
- 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Thursday. Shattered front door of business.
- 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Broken glass of front door of business.
Theft
- 300 Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Thursday. Vape.
- 2400 Talley Way, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 3100 Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. White Ford truck allegedly spun tires, kicking up rocks and denting a women's vehicle and breaking two windows.
- 900 California Way, Longview. Thursday. Hole cut in fence and possible theft of catalytic converter.
- 4700 Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Six juveniles in gray Nissan Rogue allegedly broke windows on shack.