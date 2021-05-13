Police Blotter: Toyota Yaris stolen from Woodland Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs, contempt — Kalama police on Wednesday arrested Alonzo Wesley Declue, 48, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession with the intent to sell and a warrant for contempt of court.
Drugs — Cowlitz County Corrections officers on Wednesday arrested Juan Antonia Valdivia Soto, 34, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell.
Violation of protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Michael Frank Woods, 54, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Vehicle Thefts
• 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. White 2007 Toyota Yaris. WA BDK5465.
Thefts
• 300 block of Hilldale Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. Items worth $5,400.
• 200 block of Theresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Mail.
Vandalism
• 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday.
Vehicle Prowls
• 100 block of Main Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
• 100 block of 19th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Purse.
• 200 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Cigarettes and charger.