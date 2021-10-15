 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Toledo woman arrested for suspicion of first-degree theft Thursday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Toledo woman arrested for suspicion of first-degree theft Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Angelique Lane, 30, of Toledo, on suspicion of first-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. 

Child rape — Longview officers Thursday arrested an 18-year-old Longview man on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree rape of a child. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault

  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of assault between two clients in a company van at a Kelso gas station.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Pine Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of vandalism to vehicle. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News