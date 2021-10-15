Police Blotter: Toledo woman arrested for suspect of first-degree theft Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child rape — Longview officers Thursday arrested an 18-year-old Longview man on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree rape of a child. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)