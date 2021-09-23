Police Blotter: Tide pods stolen from garage Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft, trafficking stolen property — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Jacob Allan Beerman, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Richard Lamont Dugger Junior, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested James Lyle Hoisington, 57, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Nicole Marie Johnson, 31, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Robbery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Melissa Marie Satterlee, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jedadiha Rex Taylor, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Lukeus Arrin West, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license.
Robbery — Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Owen Jacob Woodard, 27, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Burglaries
- 100 block of McKee Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday.
- 4000 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Wednesday. Tide pods and fabric softener.
- 600 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Tools worth $3,000.
Stolen vehicles
- 600 block of Broadway, Longview. Wednesday. White 2001 Dodge Caravan. WA ANY8130.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Green 1998 Plymouth Breeze. WA BWLL4420.
- 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Wednesday. Red 1996 Honda Civic. WA BML9588. LCC sticker on back left window.
- 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Gold 1996 Honda Accord.
Thefts
- 300 block of Modrow Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Checks stolen from mailbox.
- 600 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Travel trailer.
- 500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Phone.
- 400 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Cash from purse.
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Pistol.
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Tools.
- 1500 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter.
- 3100 block of Oak Street, Longview. Wednesday. License plates.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Todd Road and Robb Road, Kalama. Occurred a month ago, reported Wednesday. Car punched and hit.
- 200 block of Hibbard Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Car damaged.
- 3800 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Wednesday. $15,000 in damage to storage unit gate.
Vehicle prowls
- 3000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Debit card taken and used.
- 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Wednesday. Brown leather bomber jacket worth $2,500. Jewelry and clothing worth $500. Cell phone worth $800.