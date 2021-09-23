Police Blotter: Tide pods stolen from garage Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft, trafficking stolen property — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Jacob Allan Beerman, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Richard Lamont Dugger Junior, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested James Lyle Hoisington, 57, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Nicole Marie Johnson, 31, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Robbery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Melissa Marie Satterlee, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.