Police Blotter: Thrown beer bottles damaged cars Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen property, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County Sherriff's deputies Friday arrested Teresa Marie Demeo, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

Possession of stolen property — Kelso police Friday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Eluding, DUI, reckless driving — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Ryan Dwight Kelly, 30, of Graham, Wash., on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jeremiah Donnie Mathews, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving without a license and obstruction of an officer.