Police Blotter: Thrown beer bottles damaged cars Sunday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen property, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County Sherriff's deputies Friday arrested Teresa Marie Demeo, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

Possession of stolen property — Kelso police Friday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Eluding, DUI, reckless driving  Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Ryan Dwight Kelly, 30, of Graham, Wash., on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jeremiah Donnie Mathews, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving without a license and obstruction of an officer.  

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Saturday arrested Alannah Gaylynne Porter, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Kidnapping  Longview police Friday arrested Jonathan Tad Wilson, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping. 

Possession of stolen property, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Robert Allan Wynn Junior, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. 

Harassment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Ryan Thomas Hamer, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.  

Possession of a stolen vehicle  Woodland police Sunday arrested Christopher Paul Huss, 38, of La Center, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Burglaries

  • 300 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. $500 worth of jewelry. 
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Sunday. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 2000 block of Stella Road, Longview. Saturday. Black 1995 Nissan Maxima. 
  • 3800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Sunday. White Ford F250. 
  • 100 block of Monterey Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Green 1999 Honda Civic.  

Thefts

  • 8200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Friday. 
  • 500 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Friday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 400 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Friday. Backpack with laptop. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Wallet. 
  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Credit card.
  • 100 block of Tulip Lane, Woodland. Saturday. Forklift.  
  • 400 block of Fallert Road, Kalama. Saturday. Timber.
  • 15th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday. 
  • 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Fireworks. 
  • 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Husky. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Mailbox damaged by fireworks. 
  • 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Paint thrown in driveway. 
  • 100 block of Sunset Drive, Longview. Sunday. Mailbox and flag knocked over. $50 value. 
  • 1300 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Beer bottle thrown at car, beer dumped in car. 
  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. 
  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Sunday. Beer bottle thrown out of window hit car. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Purse and wallet. 

