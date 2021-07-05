Police Blotter: Thrown beer bottles damaged cars Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of stolen property, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County Sherriff's deputies Friday arrested Teresa Marie Demeo, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Possession of stolen property — Kelso police Friday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Eluding, DUI, reckless driving — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Ryan Dwight Kelly, 30, of Graham, Wash., on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jeremiah Donnie Mathews, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving without a license and obstruction of an officer.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Saturday arrested Alannah Gaylynne Porter, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Kidnapping — Longview police Friday arrested Jonathan Tad Wilson, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping.
Possession of stolen property, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Robert Allan Wynn Junior, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Harassment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Ryan Thomas Hamer, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Woodland police Sunday arrested Christopher Paul Huss, 38, of La Center, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Burglaries
- 300 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. $500 worth of jewelry.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Sunday.
Stolen vehicles
- 2000 block of Stella Road, Longview. Saturday. Black 1995 Nissan Maxima.
- 3800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Sunday. White Ford F250.
- 100 block of Monterey Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Green 1999 Honda Civic.
Thefts
- 8200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Friday.
- 500 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Friday. Catalytic converter.
- 400 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Friday. Backpack with laptop.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Wallet.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Credit card.
- 100 block of Tulip Lane, Woodland. Saturday. Forklift.
- 400 block of Fallert Road, Kalama. Saturday. Timber.
- 15th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Fireworks.
- 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Husky.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Mailbox damaged by fireworks.
- 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Paint thrown in driveway.
- 100 block of Sunset Drive, Longview. Sunday. Mailbox and flag knocked over. $50 value.
- 1300 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Beer bottle thrown at car, beer dumped in car.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Sunday. Beer bottle thrown out of window hit car.
Vehicle prowl
- 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Purse and wallet.