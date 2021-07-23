Police Blotter: Three vehicle prowls reported at Longview complex Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, Eluding Police — Longview officers Thursday arrested Richard Mckittrick, 50, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Kent Whiting, 31, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute and possession of heroin with the intent to sell or distribute.

Fraud — Someone reported a check was fraudulently cashed at Longview's St. Helens Shopping Center in May.

Burglary

200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Bag containing tools, paint brushes, scrapers and rollers, totaling $300, taken from vehicle in fenced yard.

600 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Thursday. Money.

Theft