Police Blotter: Three juveniles allegedly steal man's shoes, beat him with plastic bat in Kelso Monday
Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 

Assaults

  • South Eighth Avenue and Laurel Street, Kelso. Monday. Three juveniles allegedly took a man's shoes and hit him with a plastic baseball bat. 
  • 5800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of four juveniles fighting.
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man assaulting another man.

Burglary

  • 1300 block of Broadway, Longview. Monday. Broken glass, report of subjects running in alley.

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Leona Street, Longview. Monday. Juvenile runaway allegedly drove to visit friend in car stolen out of Lakewood. 
  • 300 block Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Vehicle stolen from lot and recovered at Gerhart Gardens.

Thefts

  • 1600 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Electric bike worth up to $500. 
  • 8500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Grill. 
  • 1200 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Monday. Phone. 
  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of someone breaking into room and vehicle and stealing money.
  • 1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Graco pressure washer serial 15K522B. 
  • 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Medicine. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. "Shelby Manns hearts Billy Standfield" written in black sharpie on corner of building. 
  • 1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. 

 

