Police Blotter: Three juveniles allegedly steal man's shoes, beat him with plastic bat in Kelso Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assaults
- South Eighth Avenue and Laurel Street, Kelso. Monday. Three juveniles allegedly took a man's shoes and hit him with a plastic baseball bat.
- 5800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of four juveniles fighting.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man assaulting another man.
Burglary
- 1300 block of Broadway, Longview. Monday. Broken glass, report of subjects running in alley.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Leona Street, Longview. Monday. Juvenile runaway allegedly drove to visit friend in car stolen out of Lakewood.
- 300 block Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Vehicle stolen from lot and recovered at Gerhart Gardens.
Thefts
- 1600 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Electric bike worth up to $500.
- 8500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Grill.
- 1200 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Monday. Phone.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of someone breaking into room and vehicle and stealing money.
- 1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Graco pressure washer serial 15K522B.
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Medicine.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. "Shelby Manns hearts Billy Standfield" written in black sharpie on corner of building.
- 1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday.