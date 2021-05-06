 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Three arrested in separate drug investigations Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Three arrested in separate drug investigations Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Anthony Von Helgerson, 29, of Lexington on suspicion of possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance violation in public places.  

Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Rodney Maxison Matlock Jr., 43, of Kelso on suspicion of sale/manufacturing methamphetamine. 

Drugs, firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Aaron Ray Sears, 44, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, unlawful possession of a firearm and making a false statement. 

Thefts

• 1800 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Daughter stole about $500 the from kitchen counter. 

• 600 block of Pekin Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. Neighbor took part of the fence. 

• 100 block of Radcliffe Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Silver BMX bike worth about $75 stolen. 

• 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Wallet stolen. 

• 700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converters taken. 

• 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. White cargo trailer stolen. 

Vehicle prowl

• 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Truck broken into early Tuesday morning, gas can and flashlight taken. 

Vandalism

• 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. All four tires slashed. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News