Police Blotter: Three arrested in separate drug investigations Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Anthony Von Helgerson, 29, of Lexington on suspicion of possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance violation in public places.

Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Rodney Maxison Matlock Jr., 43, of Kelso on suspicion of sale/manufacturing methamphetamine.

Drugs, firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Aaron Ray Sears, 44, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, unlawful possession of a firearm and making a false statement.

Thefts

• 1800 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Daughter stole about $500 the from kitchen counter.

• 600 block of Pekin Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. Neighbor took part of the fence.

• 100 block of Radcliffe Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Silver BMX bike worth about $75 stolen.