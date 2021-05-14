Police Blotter: Third-degree assault arrest in Longview Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Crime — Longview officers Thursday arrested Chenoa Volpe, 23, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, violating a protection order and resisting arrest.
Assault
• 1100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Thursday.
Burglary
• 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Cut fence at business.
Theft
• 800 block of Woodside Drive, Longview. Thursday. Narcotics.
• 600 block of Ragland Road, Longview. Thursday. Bike.
• 100 block of Penny Lane, Kelso. Thursday. Debit card and wallet.
• 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Bikes.
• 900 block of Second Street, Kalama. Thursday. Wallet.
• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Car key.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 100 block of Woodale Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Truck.