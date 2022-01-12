 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Teenagers allegedly tried to kick down door of Woodland home Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — A Kelso woman Tuesday reported to the Kelso Police Department a possible identity theft.

Fraud — A debit card theft and fraudulent use was reported on Clark Street in Longview on Tuesday.

Arson

  • 3100 block of Dover Street, Longview. Tuesday. Dumpster fire reported near garage. Fire contained, video of suspects shared with police.

Burglaries

  • 3100 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary. Revolver, compound bow and other items missing.
  • 300 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Tools stolen from garage.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
  • 1700 block of Foxtail Circle, Woodland. Tuesday. Two teenagers caught on home security camera allegedly trying to kick down door.

Stolen vehicle

  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Purple Honda Accord.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail stolen or scattered.
  • 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Mail theft.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Storage tote reported stolen.
  • 1500 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Generator reported stolen.

Vehicle prowl

  • 300 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Tools stolen from vehicle.

