Police Blotter: Tablet stolen from vehicle during Highlander Festival Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Ryan Lee Alder, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Drugs — Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Somsanouck Lou Khanthavong, 53, of Kelso, on suspicion of sale/manufacture of marijuana.
Drugs — Drug task force officers Wednesday arrested Binh Quoc Nguyen, 48, of Portland, on suspicion of sale/manufacture of marijuana.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Wednesday arrested Larry Alyn Eugene Rontty, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Burglary
- 2200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Garage door open, appears someone broke into a red four-door vehicle.
Thefts
- 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tip jar stolen.
- 2700 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Wednesday. Deliveries taken.
- 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Credit card stolen on Monday between 10 and 11 a.m. on the bus. Some fraudulent charges.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Merry Etta Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Malicious mischief to vehicle sometime in the morning.
Vehicle prowls
- 4200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Wallet taken out of vehicle Monday. Recent transaction in Woodland.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Tablet stolen from vehicle during the Highlander Festival Saturday.
- 1100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Wednesday. Motor home broken into and multiple items missing.