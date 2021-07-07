Police Blotter: Suspect sought after two Apple watches stolen Tuesday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rape — Kelso police Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of stolen property.

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Rodney Milliman, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft and identify theft — Cowlitz County officers Tuesday arrested Amanda Richards, 20, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree theft and identity theft.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Lisa Woods, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of meth with intent.

Burglaries