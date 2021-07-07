 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Suspect sought after two Apple watches stolen Tuesday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rape — Kelso police Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of stolen property.

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Rodney Milliman, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft and identify theft — Cowlitz County officers Tuesday arrested Amanda Richards, 20, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree theft and identity theft.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Lisa Woods, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of meth with intent.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of PG Sweet Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Possible residential break-in.
  • 100 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Unknown black car spotted outside house with history of break-ins.
  • 600 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

Stolen vehicles

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Stolen vehicle reported and recovered.
  • 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black Ford F-150. Oregon 348HMU. The vehicle may also have stolen Washington plates.

Thefts

  • 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of a stolen Apple watch.
  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of a stolen Apple watch. Same suspect was identified for both watch thefts.
  • 7300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. A store employee is being sought for embezzling money and store products.
  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Theft of a gas powered bicycle.
  • 1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Man reported his mother for stealing his military uniform.
  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Cellphone was stolen while watching a fireworks display.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 3900 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Stolen catalytic converter.
  • 500 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday. A vehicle damaged by fireworks, victim requested regular police patrols.
  • 600 block of Mitchell Avenue, Woodland. Fence damaged and lock broken by an unknown suspect.

 

