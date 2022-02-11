Police Blotter: Student allegedly assaulted on way home from school Thursday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault
- 5500 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Middle school girl reportedly assaulted on way home from school. Known suspects.
Thefts
- 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Residential theft.
- 400 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter stolen from van.
- 1800 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter stolen from truck.
- 3000 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday. $18,000 reportedly stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Thursday. Slide vandalized.
- 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Students allegedly throwing food at passing cars.