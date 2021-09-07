 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Stranger releases bear spray into vehicle with two passengers Monday in Longview

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Kelso officers Monday arrested Sarah Langford, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Monday arrested Austin McClure, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a public servant. 

 

Assaults

  • 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday.
  • 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. An unknown man releases bear spray into an open window of a vehicle with two passengers. 
  • 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

Burglaries

  • 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Monday. A man broke into a Toyota dealership for water, saying he was poisoned by bad methamphetamines. 
  • 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A known person broke into a residence. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Dark blue 98 Chevrolet. Washington B77948X. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Cox Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Battery. 
  • 100 block of Misty Mountain Road, Kelso. Monday. Stolen debit card to receive SNAP benefits. 
  • 200 block of River Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of transient female taking box off golf cart. 
  • 200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Business owner said he saw two males in blue Dodge Durango take steel parts.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people taking $800 worth of items Sunday night. 
  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Front blinkers from vehicle.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. Driver heard window explode, thinks it was shot out. 
  • 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of object thrown at vehicle.
  • 100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. Fence broken. 
  • 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. Man found drinking from a hose in another man's yard. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 1600 Down River Drive, Woodland. Monday. 

