Police Blotter: Stolen vehicle spotted leaving hospital Tuesday morning
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — A Kelso woman reported an attempt at bank fraud on her account Tuesday.

Burglary

  • 8200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Gun, generator and briefcase of documents stolen. Likely suspect identified by resident.
  • 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Tuesday. Cellphone stolen.
  • 3900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Money stolen from apartment.
  • 600 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Suspects broke into garage, took wallet and keys, stole family car to escape.

Stolen vehicle

  • Kessler Boulevard and 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Green Dodge pickup truck, plates WA B55007V. Last spotted leaving PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

Thefts

  • 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two people left restaurant without paying.
  • 1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Possible theft by employee.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Early Bird Drive and West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Sign vandalized.
  • 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Person cited for punching hole in the wall.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1200 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 600 block of Stone View Way, Kalama. Tuesday.
  • 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Stereo stolen from vehicle.
  • 500 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Tuesday.

