Police Blotter: Stolen vehicle spotted leaving hospital Tuesday morning

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud — A Kelso woman reported an attempt at bank fraud on her account Tuesday.
Burglary
- 8200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Gun, generator and briefcase of documents stolen. Likely suspect identified by resident.
- 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Tuesday. Cellphone stolen.
- 3900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Money stolen from apartment.
- 600 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Suspects broke into garage, took wallet and keys, stole family car to escape.
Stolen vehicle
- Kessler Boulevard and 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Green Dodge pickup truck, plates WA B55007V. Last spotted leaving PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Tuesday morning.
Thefts
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two people left restaurant without paying.
- 1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Possible theft by employee.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Early Bird Drive and West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Sign vandalized.
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Person cited for punching hole in the wall.
Vehicle prowls
- 1200 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 600 block of Stone View Way, Kalama. Tuesday.
- 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Stereo stolen from vehicle.
- 500 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Tuesday.