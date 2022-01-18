Police Blotter: Six cars with tires slashed reported Saturday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview officers Saturday arrested Jason Cissney, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Burglary — Cowlitz Country deputies Saturday arrested David Lewis, 41, of Kalispell, Mont. on suspicion of residential burglary and violation of a protection order.

Malicious mischief — Longview officers Sunday arrested Dennis Anderson, 49, of Longview on suspicion of 2nd degree malicious mischief.

Harassment — Longview officers Sunday David Gabrielson, 39, of Seattle on suspicion of felony harassment and using a weapon to intimidate.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Woodland officers Snday arrested Evelyn Schance, 39, of Eugene, Ore. on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making/having a burglary tool, possession with intent to distribute and being a fugitive from justice.

Assault

1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday.

500 block of 26th Ave., Longview. Friday. Reporter called to report of a subject that was dumpster diving and assaulted reporter’s husband when confronted.

300 block of 18th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of a suspect breaking into a garage and assaulting someone when confronted.

Burglary

9000 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Friday. Report of an individual taking items from a barn or shop.

5000 block of Mt. Solo Road, Longview. Friday. Report of burglary.

2400 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Sunday. Report of fence cut behind business with items dragged out through opening.

2200 block of Robbins Street, Longview. Report of theft of a portable sauna.

Stolen Vehicle

500 block of Hamilton Heights Road, Kelso. Silver, 1998 Honda, Civic. Washington BUV1724. Report of abandoned vehicle with no wheels.

1100 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Friday. Report of inoperable stolen vehicle at a storage unit.

2100 block of Salmon Street, Woodland. Friday. Report of stolen boat.

200 block of 8th Ave., Kelso. Saturday. White, 1996, Honda Accord. Washington BWL4979. Report of stolen vehicle.

Alabama Street and Oregon Way, Longview. Report of recovered stolen vehicle.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Blue Toyota Camry. Report of man going underneath a vehicle while another man waited by the car.

100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Sunday. Ford F150. Washington C30756U. Report of vehicle stolen from driveway.

1100 block of 16th Ave., Longview. Sunday. Gold, 1997, Honda Accord. Washington BMU0420. Report of stolen vehicle.

500 block of 7th Ave., Longview. Sunday. White, 1985, Toyota. Washington B44639T. Report of stolen vehicle.

3100 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. 2016 Ford. Report of recovered stolen vehicle.

1700 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Sunday. Red Nissan Rogue. Report of recovered stolen vehicle.

Theft

100 block of Pine Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of theft of purse, wallet and ID.

1200 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Report of dumpster diver digging for garbage.

500 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Report of subject going through recycling bin in carport and trash bins in alley.

100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Report of someone selling a stolen phone.

Norris Pit Road and Kalama River Road, Kalama. Sunday. Report of female taking items from dumpster.

200 block of 24th Ave., Longview. Sunday. Report of stolen security camera.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday.

1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of a male subject throwing a rock at a parked vehicle.

1200 block of 11th Ave., Longview. Saturday. Report of six cars with slashed tires in parking lot.

500 block of 7th Ave., Longview. Saturday. Report of damaged vehicle.

1000 block of Pacific Ave., Kelso. Sunday. Report of malicious mischief to vehicle.

1200 block of 11th Ave., Longview. Sunday. Report of subject putting super glue in locks of car and writing profanity on the vehicle with pen.

3800 block o Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Sunday. Report of subject cutting wires/cords of vehicle and pouring gas inside vehicle.

Vehicle Prowl

5300 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Friday. Report of Wallet and purse from vehicle.

1900 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Saturday. 1998, Honda Accord. Report of Fishing Pole, battery charger and fishing hooks missing from vehicle.

1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Saturday. Report of purse and cash taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock. Sunday. Report of purse and gun with ammo from vehicle.

