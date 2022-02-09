Police Blotter: Silver Lake man arrested Tuesday for suspicion of assault, multiple counts of theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Attempted vehicle theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Martin Njuki, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Assault and theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Tyler Thomas, 33, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of assault, motor vehicle theft, first-degree theft, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. According to 911 call logs, police used a Taser while making the arrest.
Fraud — A fraudulent cashing of two checks Tuesday in Kalama was reported to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Fraud — A fraudulent cashing of a rental check Tuesday in Longview was reported to the Longview Police Department.
Assaults
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Woman reportedly held at knifepoint and punched by her former landlord.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Rock thrown through front window, suspect known.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
- 16900 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Suspects cut through locked gate and stole items from shed. Video footage including suspects' license plate shared with police.
- 1100 block of Weber Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary and vehicle theft.
Stolen vehicle
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. White 2010 Lexus IS 250. Suspect identified.
Thefts
- 2600 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Rifle stolen.
- 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Employee uniforms taken by guest.
- 1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Back license plate stolen from one, possibly two cars.