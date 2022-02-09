Police Blotter: Silver Lake man arrested Tuesday for suspicion of assault, multiple counts of theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attempted vehicle theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Martin Njuki, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Assault and theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Tyler Thomas, 33, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of assault, motor vehicle theft, first-degree theft, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. According to 911 call logs, police used a Taser while making the arrest.

Fraud — A fraudulent cashing of two checks Tuesday in Kalama was reported to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Fraud — A fraudulent cashing of a rental check Tuesday in Longview was reported to the Longview Police Department.

Assaults

400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Woman reportedly held at knifepoint and punched by her former landlord.

1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Rock thrown through front window, suspect known.

Burglaries

200 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.

16900 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Suspects cut through locked gate and stole items from shed. Video footage including suspects' license plate shared with police.

1100 block of Weber Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary and vehicle theft.

Stolen vehicle

1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. White 2010 Lexus IS 250. Suspect identified.

Thefts

2600 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Rifle stolen.

700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Employee uniforms taken by guest.

1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Back license plate stolen from one, possibly two cars.

