POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Several vehicle prowls reported in Kelso on Thursday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Taking vehicle without permission — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Tag Edward Althof, 56, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission. 

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested David Wayne Lewis, 41, of Kalispell, Montana, on suspicion of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Forgery — Longview police Thursday arrested Tyrone Thomas Pocan, 50, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery and possession of stolen property. 

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Rudolph Fritz Zehner, 63, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Burglaries

People are also reading…

  • 1600 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Two men caught trying to break into a storage unit. Both had black ski masks on, one was wearing a dark colored hoody and the other was a red hoody. 
  • 2900 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Thursday. Back door and garage door kicked in sometime in the last three days. 
  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Occurred within the last week, several items missing. 

Theft

  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Theft of items worth about $870. Suspect on video. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Unknown subject stabbed the gas tank and damaged it. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Balboa Loop, Kelso. Thursday. Someone got into vehicle overnight, nothing missing. 
  • 100 block of Rollingwood Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Children's medications stolen from vehicle. 
  • 100 block of Swiftwater Place, Kelso. Thursday. Ruger 9mm EC9s firearm taken. Neighbor has suspect on video. 
  • 100 block of Swiftwater Place, Kelso. Thursday. Suspect rifled through papers, took $10 and some change. 

