Police Blotter: Seventh Avenue vehicle prowls reported April 29

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment, assault, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Gustavo Espinada, 41, city of residence unknown on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Assault, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, city of residence unknown of suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Burglaries
• 1700 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Tools.
Thefts
• 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Black mountain bike.
• 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
• 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Tire.
Vehicle Prowls
• 300 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
• 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday.
• 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
• 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
• 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.