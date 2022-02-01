 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Sedan windows reported smashed out Monday on Three Rivers Drive in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Kelso officers Monday arrested Charles Rex Belgard, III, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft. 

Assault

  • 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a person trying to choke a man outside an apartment. 

Burglaries

  • 2200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of commercial burglary. 
  • 2100 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of storage units burglarized. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Shenandoah Drive, Silver Lake. Monday. Red 1996 Chevy 3500 with matching canopy and trailered boat. Recovered.
  • 400 block of Lewis Street, Kelso. Monday. Black 1996 Honda Civic. 
  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Black 1988 Ford Bronco. Oregon 737EUH.

Thefts

  • 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 1100 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of package taken from porch. 
  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of rear license plate taken in October. 
  • 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Extension cord and yellow spider box used as portable power source reported taken from job site. 
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Monday. Report of two people attempting to steal a go-kart. 
  • 200 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of stolen rear license, C30452X.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Windows reported smashed on black Toyota Corolla. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man attempting to break into two vehicles.
  • 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of man looking into vehicles. 
  • 3800 block of Pine Street, Longview. Monday. Report of man trying to get into vehicles. 
  • 3800 block of Mint Place, Longview. Monday. Report of vehicle break in. 
  • 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Monday. 

