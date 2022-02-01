Police Blotter: Sedan windows reported smashed out Monday on Three Rivers Drive in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Kelso officers Monday arrested Charles Rex Belgard, III, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft.
Assault
- 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a person trying to choke a man outside an apartment.
Burglaries
- 2200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of commercial burglary.
- 2100 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of storage units burglarized.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Shenandoah Drive, Silver Lake. Monday. Red 1996 Chevy 3500 with matching canopy and trailered boat. Recovered.
- 400 block of Lewis Street, Kelso. Monday. Black 1996 Honda Civic.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Black 1988 Ford Bronco. Oregon 737EUH.
Thefts
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Catalytic converter.
- 1100 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of package taken from porch.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of rear license plate taken in October.
- 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Extension cord and yellow spider box used as portable power source reported taken from job site.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Monday. Report of two people attempting to steal a go-kart.
- 200 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of stolen rear license, C30452X.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Windows reported smashed on black Toyota Corolla.
Vehicle prowls
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man attempting to break into two vehicles.
- 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of man looking into vehicles.
- 3800 block of Pine Street, Longview. Monday. Report of man trying to get into vehicles.
- 3800 block of Mint Place, Longview. Monday. Report of vehicle break in.
- 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Monday.