Police Blotter: Scammers steal $14K from Castle Rock resident

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police officers Monday arrested Shyan Erwin Schiskie, 30, of Longview on suspicion of assault.

Assault — Longview police officers Monday arrested Travis Gressett, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of third degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Fraud — A Castle Rock resident reported being scammed out of $14,000.

Assault

• 1100 block of 9th Avenue, Longview. Monday.

Burglary

• 800 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Monday. Two royal blue and black gas-powered Yamaha generator inverters, one with serial number EF2000iS and worth about $1,000.

• 1100 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Attempted to break into warehouse.

Stolen Vehicle