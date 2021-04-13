Police Blotter: Scammers steal $14K from Castle Rock resident

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview police officers Monday arrested Shyan Erwin Schiskie, 30, of Longview on suspicion of assault.
Assault — Longview police officers Monday arrested Travis Gressett, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of third degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Fraud — A Castle Rock resident reported being scammed out of $14,000.
Assault
• 1100 block of 9th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
• 800 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Monday. Two royal blue and black gas-powered Yamaha generator inverters, one with serial number EF2000iS and worth about $1,000.
• 1100 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Attempted to break into warehouse.
Stolen Vehicle
• Canaan Court and North Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Blue 1994 Honda Accord WA BRX1515, large dent on front driver's side fender. Plate recovered in Kelso.
• 1300 block of 6th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Green Honda Accord WA BBTU3393 reported stolen and recovered.
Theft
• 1100 Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. Subjects refuse to pay rent, throwing garbage outside room.
Vehicle Prowl
Delameter Road and West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Items taken from green 2002 Ford Mustang.