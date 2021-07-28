Police Blotter: Reported stolen Jetta recovered with missing stereo in Longview Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Washington State Patrol troopers Tuesday arrested Jorge Gomez, 35, of Bend, Ore., on suspicion of felony harassment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless endangerment, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.
Assault — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested Cassandra Lewis, 39, of Woodland, on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and residential burglary.
Theft — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Plath, 38, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Fraud — Three separate credit card charges were reported as fraudulent at a Woodland store, including one that totaled $1,400.
Assault
- 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday.
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Tuesday.
Burglary
- 300 block of Tulip Lane, Woodland. Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
- 1100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 2000 Volkswagen Jetta. Recovered with missing stereo.
- 900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 2017 Honda Accord. Washington BXL9015. Keys left inside.
Thefts
- 2200 block of Larch Street, Longview. Tuesday. Package.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Shoplifting.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Jewelry.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Vehicle prowls
- 700 block of Clark Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 300 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Registration stolen.