Police Blotter: Reported stolen Jetta recovered with missing stereo in Longview Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Washington State Patrol troopers Tuesday arrested Jorge Gomez, 35, of Bend, Ore., on suspicion of felony harassment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless endangerment, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Assault — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested Cassandra Lewis, 39, of Woodland, on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and residential burglary.

Theft — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Plath, 38, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Fraud — Three separate credit card charges were reported as fraudulent at a Woodland store, including one that totaled $1,400.

Assault

3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday.

1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Tuesday.

Burglary