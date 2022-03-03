Police Blotter: Report on Wednesday of someone entering a Pacific Avenue, Kelso, home window and stealing laptop, TV

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Impersonation, stolen property — Cowlitz deputies Wednesday arrested Kelly Jean Parker, 38, of Astoria, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Abandoning dependent — Cowlitz deputies Wednesday arrested Alondra Stephanie Trujillo, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of abandoning a dependent in the second degree.
Assaults
- 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man throwing a rock at someone's head.
- 100 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Rice Park Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary.
- 800 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of items worth an estimated $2,000 taken from business yard.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone entering a home through a window and taking a laptop, TV, bike and clothing.
- 500 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of home break in, with laptop and jewelry missing.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Blue 1994 GMC Sonoma truck spray painted black.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Black Hyundai Accent.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Red 1993 Honda Accord. Washington BXL9781.
Thefts
- 2400 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone reported leaving payment for a storage unit and the company said they didn't receive it.
- 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter theft.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Vehicle prowls
- 3600 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Wednesday.
- 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of money and medication taken from vehicle.