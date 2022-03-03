 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report on Wednesday of someone entering a Pacific Avenue, Kelso, home window and stealing laptop, TV

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Impersonation, stolen property — Cowlitz deputies Wednesday arrested Kelly Jean Parker, 38, of Astoria, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree possession of stolen property. 

Abandoning dependent — Cowlitz deputies Wednesday arrested Alondra Stephanie Trujillo, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of abandoning a dependent in the second degree. 

Assaults

  • 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man throwing a rock at someone's head. 
  • 100 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday. 

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Rice Park Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary.
  • 800 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of items worth an estimated $2,000 taken from business yard.
  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone entering a home through a window and taking a laptop, TV, bike and clothing. 
  • 500 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of home break in, with laptop and jewelry missing. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Blue 1994 GMC Sonoma truck spray painted black. 
  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Black Hyundai Accent. 
  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Red 1993 Honda Accord. Washington BXL9781.

Thefts

  • 2400 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone reported leaving payment for a storage unit and the company said they didn't receive it.
  • 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter theft. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 3600 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Wednesday.
  • 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of money and medication taken from vehicle. 

