Police Blotter: Report of two people using drill to break into pickup Monday in Longview
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of two people using drill to break into pickup Monday in Longview

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault

  • 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday.

Burglaries

  • 500 block of Park Street, Woodland. Monday. 
  • 400 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Monday. Storage unit items.

Stolen vehicles

  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Red 1991 Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BYK0238. Paint chipping on driver's side. 

Thefts

  • North Pacific Avenue and Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday. Report of known person stealing bicycle. 
  • 2400 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of black truck taking gas. 
  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Lawn mower.
  • 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 2700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Package. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. 
  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Delivery driver allegedly broke a window when carrying a neighbor's couch downstairs.
  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Minors allegedly threw beer bottles at parked vehicles. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Monday. Overnight bag. 
  • 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Items from truck.
  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 300 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people using a drill to break into a pickup with trailer attached. 
  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of $2,000 worth of items taken. 

