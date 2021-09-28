Police Blotter: Report of two people using drill to break into pickup Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault
- 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Burglaries
- 500 block of Park Street, Woodland. Monday.
- 400 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Monday. Storage unit items.
Stolen vehicles
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Red 1991 Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BYK0238. Paint chipping on driver's side.
Thefts
- North Pacific Avenue and Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday. Report of known person stealing bicycle.
- 2400 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of black truck taking gas.
- 1500 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Lawn mower.
- 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane, Kelso. Monday.
- 2700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Package.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Delivery driver allegedly broke a window when carrying a neighbor's couch downstairs.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Minors allegedly threw beer bottles at parked vehicles.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Monday. Overnight bag.
- 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Items from truck.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday.
- 300 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people using a drill to break into a pickup with trailer attached.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of $2,000 worth of items taken.