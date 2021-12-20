Police Blotter: Report of three vehicles broken into Friday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Woodland police Saturday arrested Tahj Bridges, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a fugitive from justice.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Mateo Chavez, 18, of Kelso, on suspicion of assault in the second and third degrees.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Tyson Knight, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, domestic violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Hannah Pool, 34, of Olympia, on suspicion of stolen property trafficking, second-degree theft and criminal trespassing.

Assaults

1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Report of assault by a patient.

900 block of 16th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of assault.

4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Friday. Report of a threat to assault caller.

Burglaries

900 block of Sandy Bend Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Report of various items taken from two properties.

1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Friday. Report of several packed moving boxes being taken.

2800 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Maintenance man reported several broken windows and other various damage to property.

Stolen vehicles

400 block of Seventh Ave., Longview. Friday. Silver 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager. Washington BRX1237. Dent on passenger side sliding door and back fender.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Blue 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BWL4252. Paint peeling on hood and roof. Back Driver’s side window is broken and covered in black tape.

1100 block of 10th Ave., Longview. Friday. Black 2005 Ford Explorer. Washington C85864X. Reporter let someone take car for a test drive a few weeks ago and hasn’t seen the car since.

Thefts

3100 block of Pacific Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of theft of mail and packages including World War II pistol barrel.

1400 Pleasant Road, Kelso. Friday. Dark colored Toyota Tundra. Report of theft of package.

3900 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Friday. Report of theft of catalytic converter.

200 block of Dusty Drive, Kelso. Friday. Report of theft of mail.

1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Report of a dumpster diver.

1200 block of 14th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of a customer trying to leave without paying.

1700 block of Pacific Ave., Woodland. Friday. Report of stolen cellphone.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1900 block of First Ave, Longview. Friday. Inmate destroyed tablet that belongs to the jail.

100 Block of Monterey Drive, Kelso. Friday. Report of previous occupants of residence broke garage door and left garbage.

900 block of 12th Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of front door being kicked in at house where relative was living.

3000 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Report of someone breaking car windshield with a bat.

Vehicle prowl

1300 block of Third Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of at least three vehicles being broken into.

