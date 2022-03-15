Police Blotter: Report of someone entering house listed for sale in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Shanice Annalynn Miles, 21, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and contempt of court.
Protection order violation — Longview officers Monday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 44, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact or protection order.
Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Monday arrested Joseph William Wall, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of a stolen property in the second degree.
Assault
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. An officer witnessed a man strike another man with the back of his elbow. The victim said the man accused him of stealing a bike. The victim was bleeding from the mouth, denied medical attention and said he didn't want to be a victim of assault.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Report of two minors assaulting a 13-year-old.
Burglary
- 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Monday. Report of five storage units found with locks cut off.
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of impound lot burglarized.
- 700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of dirt bike stolen after garage broken into. The owner of the bike later saw someone riding it down the street, and the person was detained.
- 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone taking the key to the realtor box of a house on the market. Someone allegedly entered the empty house.
- 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of several open doors and one broken door of business.
- 2000 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of three units burglarized and one attempted to be entered.
Theft
- 2700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of four power saws, worth up to $1,000 each, taken from a storage area.
- 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man catching two people trying to take tires.
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Monday. Report of theft of money.
- 300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of front license plate BUW7975 taken from a black 2004 Honda Civic.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man shoving an electric item down his pants and walking out of a store.
- 1900 block of Belmonth Loop Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of 8 gallons of gas stolen from a blue 1990s Dodge Dakota.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of catalytic converter theft.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 1200 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of someone knocking over a mailbox.
- 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of glass entry broken at business and man arrested for third-degree malicious mischief.
Vehicle Prowl
- 700 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 1600 block of Mark Morris Court, Longview. Monday.
- 1000 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday.