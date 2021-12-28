Police Blotter: Report of skimmer taking gift card money from Kelso Target on Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud — The Kelso Target reported Monday finding a skimmer that took money from gift cards purchased at the store. A skimmer is a device that can be attached to point-of-sale systems like gas pumps to capture credit card information without users knowing.
Assault
- 800 block of Commerce Avene, Longview. Monday. Report of man punching another man through the open window of a vehicle.
Burglary
- 2600 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Monday. Report of shattered back door, and multiple items taken including a white 2020 Cadillac XT4 SUV worth about $40,000.
Stolen vehicles
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Washington BMU1135.
- 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Silver 1998 Toyota Camry. Washington AVH8750.
- 800 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 2000 Dodge Ram 1500. Oregon D36312 and disabled veteran plates.
Thefts
- 3500 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Monday. Cash and a firearm.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Black Daisy Rock Bengals guitar, worth $550.
- 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Weed Eater.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of RV driving away with gas pump still attached.
Vehicle prowls
- Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of tuck broken into at Park and Ride and items including Nintendo Switch, video and board games and studded tires taken.
- 1300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday.