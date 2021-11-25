Police Blotter: Report of several vehicle windows shot out Wednesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Protection order violation — Cowlitz County deputies arrested Rosa Bognacki, 59, of Castle Rock, on Wednesday on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.
ID theft, theft — Andrew Fowler, 28, of Vancouver, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree theft.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of several vehicle windows shot out.