 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick web only
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of several vehicle windows shot out Wednesday in Longview

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Protection order violation — Cowlitz County deputies arrested Rosa Bognacki, 59, of Castle Rock, on Wednesday on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault. 

ID theft, theft — Andrew Fowler, 28, of Vancouver, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree theft.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of several vehicle windows shot out. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News