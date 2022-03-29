Police Blotter: Report of needles and pipes left in vacant Longview apartment Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Joseph Armond Beebe, 23, of St. Helens, Oregon, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Robbery — Longview officers Monday arrested Brandon Christopher Hall, 36, of Aiken, South Carolina, on suspicion of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree burglary.
Fraud — A Longview man reported Monday he used the mobile payment service Cash App to purchase a $600 Xbox from a company that has since deleted its Facebook page and blocked him.
Assault
- 100 block of Duncan Spur Road, Kelso. Monday. A man reported his neighbor shot a bullet near his daughter when practicing on his property.
- 500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of two students fighting.
- 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a student being assaulted by another student for the second time in the past few weeks.
- 3800 block of Cherrywood Street, Longview. Monday. Report of fight between two women in "an assisted living situation."
Burglaries
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of a commercial burglary at Storage R Us and damage to toy hauler RV located behind a fence.
- 400 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of two unwanted people inside a jobsite trailer with multiple tools taken.
- 700 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of catalytic converters taken from three vehicles in fenced area over the weekend.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Report of transients breaking into and sleeping overnight, leaving needles and pipes in a vacant apartment.
Stolen vehicle
- 700 block of CC Street, Woodland. Monday. 6-foot, single-axel trailer with no license plate.
Theft
- 3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Monday. Report of caregiver possibly taking items from a safe belonging to a deceased person.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Stone Park, Kalama. Monday. Report of gas line cut and gas taken.
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of person in a dark gray Dodge Charger firing airsoft gun at a bus.
- 11th Avenue and Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a man with an overflowing shopping cart, possibly smoking marijuana, bending a crosswalk pole.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Yelton Drive, Longview. Monday.
- 100 block of Inglewood Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of car prowl caught on surveillance.
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Report of car broken into and cash taken.