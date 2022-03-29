Police Blotter: Report of needles and pipes left in vacant Longview apartment Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Joseph Armond Beebe, 23, of St. Helens, Oregon, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Robbery — Longview officers Monday arrested Brandon Christopher Hall, 36, of Aiken, South Carolina, on suspicion of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree burglary.

Fraud — A Longview man reported Monday he used the mobile payment service Cash App to purchase a $600 Xbox from a company that has since deleted its Facebook page and blocked him.

Assault

100 block of Duncan Spur Road, Kelso. Monday. A man reported his neighbor shot a bullet near his daughter when practicing on his property.

500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of two students fighting.

1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a student being assaulted by another student for the second time in the past few weeks.

3800 block of Cherrywood Street, Longview. Monday. Report of fight between two women in "an assisted living situation."

Burglaries

100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of a commercial burglary at Storage R Us and damage to toy hauler RV located behind a fence.

400 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of two unwanted people inside a jobsite trailer with multiple tools taken.

700 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of catalytic converters taken from three vehicles in fenced area over the weekend.

200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Report of transients breaking into and sleeping overnight, leaving needles and pipes in a vacant apartment.

Stolen vehicle

700 block of CC Street, Woodland. Monday. 6-foot, single-axel trailer with no license plate.

Theft

3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Monday. Report of caregiver possibly taking items from a safe belonging to a deceased person.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Stone Park, Kalama. Monday. Report of gas line cut and gas taken.

800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of person in a dark gray Dodge Charger firing airsoft gun at a bus.

11th Avenue and Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a man with an overflowing shopping cart, possibly smoking marijuana, bending a crosswalk pole.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Yelton Drive, Longview. Monday.

100 block of Inglewood Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of car prowl caught on surveillance.

600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Report of car broken into and cash taken.

