Police Blotter: Report of man with knife breaking into a Longview apartment Monday to look for 'his girl'

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Kelso officers Monday arrested Holly Marie Frederickson, 36, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Child rape — Longview officers Monday arrested a 38-year-old Longview man on suspicion of third-degree child rape, promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor, immoral communication with a minor, viewing a minor engaging in sexually explicit activity and witness tampering. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of child crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Monday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assault

70 PH 10 and West Side Highway, Castle Rock, Monday. Report of a 70-year-old man touching a female employee on the face and asking her to "go in the woods" with him.

Burglaries

1000 block of Luebke Road, Toutle. Monday. Report of chainsaws, two fishing rods, a bag with fishing tackle and a 1985 red Honda FourTrax ATV stolen from unsecured residential shop. ATV recovered and needles found nearby.

1000 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of side door of garage kicked in and .22 rifle and 20-gauge shotgun missing.

3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a man with a knife kicking in an apartment door and throwing items around to find 'his girl."

600 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of several vehicles damaged over the weekend at a business.

Stolen vehicles

400 block of Brierwood Court, Castle Rock. Monday. 2021 Grand Design 35-foot RV, VIN 573CT3326HDD00297.

2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Dark green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Silver 2001 Honda Accord.

600 block of Mitchell Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Black 2011 Bison 12-foot dump trailer. Washington 8125VW.

Thefts

1300 block of Caples Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of package stolen.

1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of rings stolen.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifting.

1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Monday. Report of two catalytic converters taken from work trucks over the weekend.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Report of tires slashed.

600 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of front passenger window of vehicle broken.

Vehicle prowls

400 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man trying to enter a vehicle with people in it.

3000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of an orange and white STIHL chainsaw valued at around $700 stolen from vehicle.

2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of someone taking bank cards and passport from vehicle.

