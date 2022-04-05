Police Blotter: Report of man with knife breaking into a Longview apartment Monday to look for 'his girl'

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Kelso officers Monday arrested Holly Marie Frederickson, 36, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Child rape — Longview officers Monday arrested a 38-year-old Longview man on suspicion of third-degree child rape, promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor, immoral communication with a minor, viewing a minor engaging in sexually explicit activity and witness tampering. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of child crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Monday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault
- 70 PH 10 and West Side Highway, Castle Rock, Monday. Report of a 70-year-old man touching a female employee on the face and asking her to "go in the woods" with him.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of Luebke Road, Toutle. Monday. Report of chainsaws, two fishing rods, a bag with fishing tackle and a 1985 red Honda FourTrax ATV stolen from unsecured residential shop. ATV recovered and needles found nearby.
- 1000 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of side door of garage kicked in and .22 rifle and 20-gauge shotgun missing.
- 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a man with a knife kicking in an apartment door and throwing items around to find 'his girl."
- 600 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of several vehicles damaged over the weekend at a business.
Stolen vehicles
- 400 block of Brierwood Court, Castle Rock. Monday. 2021 Grand Design 35-foot RV, VIN 573CT3326HDD00297.
- 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Dark green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Silver 2001 Honda Accord.
- 600 block of Mitchell Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Black 2011 Bison 12-foot dump trailer. Washington 8125VW.
Thefts
- 1300 block of Caples Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of package stolen.
- 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of rings stolen.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifting.
- 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Monday. Report of two catalytic converters taken from work trucks over the weekend.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Report of tires slashed.
- 600 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of front passenger window of vehicle broken.
Vehicle prowls
- 400 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man trying to enter a vehicle with people in it.
- 3000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of an orange and white STIHL chainsaw valued at around $700 stolen from vehicle.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of someone taking bank cards and passport from vehicle.