Police Blotter: Report of man riding lawnmower off Lowe's property Thursday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Trespass, assault — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Tyler MacDicken, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

ID theft, forgery — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Jose Renteria, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree identity theft, forgery, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest.

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers arrested Jerry Williamson, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assaults

1800 block of Terrace Way, Kelso. Thursday.

90 block of Veys Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of unknown man trying open residential gate to look for bottles, then trying to start a fight.

2500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday.