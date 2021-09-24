Police Blotter: Report of man riding lawnmower off Lowe's property Thursday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Trespass, assault — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Tyler MacDicken, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.
ID theft, forgery — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Jose Renteria, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree identity theft, forgery, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest.
Stolen vehicle — Longview officers arrested Jerry Williamson, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assaults
- 1800 block of Terrace Way, Kelso. Thursday.
- 90 block of Veys Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of unknown man trying open residential gate to look for bottles, then trying to start a fight.
- 2500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday.
Burglaries
- 500 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Thursday. About $1,000 worth of tools.
Stolen vehicle
- 3000 block of Florida Street, Longview. Thursday. 16-foot flatbed trailer with wooden deck.
Thefts
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Report of man riding a lawnmower off Lowe's property, heading west.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of fence worth about $300 disassembled and taken.
- 900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of man hitting Subaru with his cane.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone putting nails in woman's tires.
- 1500 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Thursday.
- 700 block of Second Street, Woodland. Thursday.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of man trying to break into van.