 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Report of man riding lawnmower off Lowe's property Thursday in Longview
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of man riding lawnmower off Lowe's property Thursday in Longview

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Trespass, assault — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Tyler MacDicken, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license in the third degree. 

ID theft, forgery — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Jose Renteria, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree identity theft, forgery, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest.

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers arrested Jerry Williamson, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

 Assaults

  • 1800 block of Terrace Way, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 90 block of Veys Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of unknown man trying open residential gate to look for bottles, then trying to start a fight.
  • 2500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday.

Burglaries

  • 500 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 1200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Thursday. About $1,000 worth of tools. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 3000 block of Florida Street, Longview. Thursday. 16-foot flatbed trailer with wooden deck.

Thefts

  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Report of man riding a lawnmower off Lowe's property, heading west.
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of fence worth about $300 disassembled and taken. 
  • 900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of man hitting Subaru with his cane. 
  • 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone putting nails in woman's tires. 
  • 1500 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Thursday.
  • 700 block of Second Street, Woodland. Thursday. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of man trying to break into van. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News