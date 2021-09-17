 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Report of man lighting matress on fire Thursday in Kelso
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of man lighting matress on fire Thursday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arson

  • Pleasant Hill Road and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Man reportedly lit mattress on fire. 

Assault

  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 300 block of Goble Creek Road, Kelso. Thursday. Man allegedly assaulted with ax by his neighbor. 
  • 400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. 

Burglaries

  • 2600 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Lock cut and air compressor, chop saw and backpack leaf blower taken. Total value: about $750. 
  • 3200 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of front door of residence pried open when no one was home. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 5000 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Thursday. 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. Washington plates. 
  • 200 block of Ferncrest Road, Longview. Blue 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Washington BID8524. 
  • 200 block of First Street, Kalama. Thursday. Silver 2005 Honda Civic Hybrid, with CPX-2 .9 mm gun and keys inside. 
  • 1600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. Dark blue and white 2007 Yamaha YZ450F motocross bike without plates. VIN JYAPJ10C57A019847.

Thefts

  • 6100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Power saw valued at $525. 
  • 2600 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 1500 block of PH 10, Castle Rock. Thursday. John Deere tractor reported taken from residence. 
  • 100 block of McCracken Road, Woodland. Thursday. Both license plates for Washington B07507N.
  • 200 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Thursday. Black Mongoose 29-inch mountain bike valued at about $170.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Man in motorized wheelchair allegedly struck a vehicle.

Vehicle prowls

  • 900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of vehicle broken into on Sept. 10.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Report of people under a man's vehicle with a saw, possibly trying to take the catalytic converter.

