Police Blotter: Report of man lighting matress on fire Thursday in Kelso

Arson
- Pleasant Hill Road and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Man reportedly lit mattress on fire.
Assault
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday.
- 300 block of Goble Creek Road, Kelso. Thursday. Man allegedly assaulted with ax by his neighbor.
- 400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
Burglaries
- 2600 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Lock cut and air compressor, chop saw and backpack leaf blower taken. Total value: about $750.
- 3200 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of front door of residence pried open when no one was home.
Stolen vehicles
- 5000 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Thursday. 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. Washington plates.
- 200 block of Ferncrest Road, Longview. Blue 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Washington BID8524.
- 200 block of First Street, Kalama. Thursday. Silver 2005 Honda Civic Hybrid, with CPX-2 .9 mm gun and keys inside.
- 1600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. Dark blue and white 2007 Yamaha YZ450F motocross bike without plates. VIN JYAPJ10C57A019847.
Thefts
- 6100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Power saw valued at $525.
- 2600 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Catalytic converter.
- 1500 block of PH 10, Castle Rock. Thursday. John Deere tractor reported taken from residence.
- 100 block of McCracken Road, Woodland. Thursday. Both license plates for Washington B07507N.
- 200 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Thursday. Black Mongoose 29-inch mountain bike valued at about $170.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Man in motorized wheelchair allegedly struck a vehicle.
Vehicle prowls
- 900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of vehicle broken into on Sept. 10.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Report of people under a man's vehicle with a saw, possibly trying to take the catalytic converter.