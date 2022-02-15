Police Blotter: Report of man breaking into Woodland ATM on Monday, taking $1,780

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Aaron Gabriel Meyer, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Protection order, stalking — Longview officers Monday arrested Joel Andrew Walkes, Sr., 67, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a protection order and stalking.
Arson
- 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Assault
- 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man hitting another man in a carport.
Burglaries
- 1500 block of 14th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of surveillance footage showing a residential storage shed break in.
- 500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of construction items and damaged HVAC system at a business.
- 2300 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of 10 water meters missing and fence cut.
Stolen vehicle
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White 1992 Honda Prelude. Washington BXM1909.
Thefts
- 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of catalytic converter thefts.
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken.
- 300 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man running out of the store with a 1000-watt inverter.
- 2400 block of Corman Road, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet theft and Red Canoe credit card used at Kelso Texaco and Longview Walmart.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of missing Google Chromebook.
- 1100 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of a man breaking into an ATM and taking $1,780.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man trespassing in storage unit.
- 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Monday. Report of window broken at residence.
Vehicle prowls
- 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Report of driver's side window shattered and items including a cookbook taken from a vehicle Friday night.
- 100 Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of someone entering a vehicle and taking a $50 Bible.
- 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 500 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of two vehicles prowled and a wallet taken.
- 600 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of vehicle ransacked and possible suspect's headlamp left in car.
- 5500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday.
- 900 block of California Way, Longview. Monday. Report of 9 mm Springfield firearm taken from vehicle. Serial number US8844633.
- 3100 block of Michigan Street, Longview. Monday. Report of attempted catalytic converter theft.