POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of man breaking into Woodland ATM on Monday, taking $1,780

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Aaron Gabriel Meyer, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Protection order, stalking — Longview officers Monday arrested Joel Andrew Walkes, Sr., 67, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a protection order and stalking. 

Arson

  • 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

Assault

  • 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man hitting another man in a carport. 

Burglaries

  • 1500 block of 14th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of surveillance footage showing a residential storage shed break in.
  • 500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of construction items and damaged HVAC system at a business. 
  • 2300 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of 10 water meters missing and fence cut. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White 1992 Honda Prelude. Washington BXM1909.

Thefts

  • 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of catalytic converter thefts. 
  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken.
  • 300 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man running out of the store with a 1000-watt inverter.
  • 2400 block of Corman Road, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet theft and Red Canoe credit card used at Kelso Texaco and Longview Walmart. 
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of missing Google Chromebook. 
  • 1100 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of a man breaking into an ATM and taking $1,780.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a man trespassing in storage unit. 
  • 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Monday. Report of window broken at residence. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Report of driver's side window shattered and items including a cookbook taken from a vehicle Friday night.
  • 100 Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of someone entering a vehicle and taking a $50 Bible. 
  • 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 500 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of two vehicles prowled and a wallet taken. 
  • 600 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of vehicle ransacked and possible suspect's headlamp left in car. 
  • 5500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. 
  • 900 block of California Way, Longview. Monday. Report of 9 mm Springfield firearm taken from vehicle. Serial number US8844633.
  • 3100 block of Michigan Street, Longview. Monday. Report of attempted catalytic converter theft. 

