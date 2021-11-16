Police Blotter: Report of Longview neighbor stealing water next door Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Woodland officers Monday arrested Deana Duncan, 40, of Portland on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Assaults
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Catalytic converter reported taken over the weekend at a business.
Stolen vehicles
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Gray 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Damage to passenger side.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. White Chevrolet box truck with Washington plates and tools inside.
Thefts
- Holcomb Road and Parker Place, Kelso. Monday. Report of a newspaper stand from The Daily News found in a ditch with the change holder broken into and newspapers gone.
- 3700 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken Sunday.
- 3700 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Monday. Vehicle plate.
- 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Edge trimmers reported taken around Nov. 8.
- 300 block of Cedar Lane, Longview. Monday. Black and stainless steel Taurus .45 semi automatic gun, estimated at $500.
- 2300 block of Castleman Street, Longview. Monday. Goat reported missing, then returned by neighbor who said the goat was found wandering the streets.
- 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of neighbor stealing water next door because their water pipes are broken.
- 200 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Daughter's purple bike, estimated at $60.
Vehicle prowls
- 4400 block of Zirkel Court, Longview. Monday. Items reported missing from a vehicle, though the vehicle was not damaged and the doors were locked.
- 300 block of Stepping Stone Street, Kalama. Monday. Report of vehicle prowl about a week ago.