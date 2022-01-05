Police Blotter: Report of gas line cut on work vehicle Tuesday in Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sex offender — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Skyler Goldwater, 23, address unknown, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Criminal impersonation — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Jacob Gregory, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Assault, harassment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Antonio Guzman, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Drugs, gun — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Roden, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Assault, protection order — Sheriff deputies Tuesday arrested Juan Rodriguez, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.
Assault
- 1800 block of Terrace Way, Kelso. Tuesday.
Burglary
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of residential burglary.
Stolen vehicles
- Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway. Tuesday. Silver 2012 Interstate Trailer with built-in tailgate ramp, 6 feet by 12 feet. Washington 1556WQ.
- 1200 12th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 1997 Honda Civic.
- 1600 Delaware Street, Longview. White 1995 Toyota 4Runner.
Thefts
- 700 block Lone Oak Road, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 2021 Yamaha TT-R230. Reported to be stolen between Nov. 16 and 23.
- 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Social Security checks.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Shoplifting.
- 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Phone and $900.
- 3200 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday. Sunglasses and $1,000.
- 2000 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Camera footage of shoes being taken off porch.
- 1200 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of vandalism to breaker box.
- 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday.
- 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Tuesday. Report of gas line cut on work vehicle.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of man trying to open car doors.