Police Blotter: Report of gas line cut on work vehicle Tuesday in Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sex offender — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Skyler Goldwater, 23, address unknown, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Jacob Gregory, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Assault, harassment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Antonio Guzman, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Drugs, gun — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Roden, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Assault, protection order — Sheriff deputies Tuesday arrested Juan Rodriguez, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.

Assault

1800 block of Terrace Way, Kelso. Tuesday.

Burglary

200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of residential burglary.

Stolen vehicles

Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway. Tuesday. Silver 2012 Interstate Trailer with built-in tailgate ramp, 6 feet by 12 feet. Washington 1556WQ.

1200 12th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 1997 Honda Civic.

1600 Delaware Street, Longview. White 1995 Toyota 4Runner.

Thefts

700 block Lone Oak Road, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 2021 Yamaha TT-R230. Reported to be stolen between Nov. 16 and 23.

1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Social Security checks.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Shoplifting.

1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Phone and $900.

3200 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday. Sunglasses and $1,000.

2000 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Camera footage of shoes being taken off porch.

1200 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of vandalism to breaker box.

500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday.

1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Tuesday. Report of gas line cut on work vehicle.

Vehicle prowl

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of man trying to open car doors.

